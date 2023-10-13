Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Light Night 2023: Pictures show Leeds transformed for spectacular event as thousands head to city centre

Thousands of people headed to Leeds city centre last night (Thursday) to enjoy the 19th annual Light Night event.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST

Over 50 artists have contributed to this year’s event, which has seen some of the city’s most recognisable buildings transformed into dazzling spectacles.

The theme for this year’s Light Night Leeds is “Future Dreaming”, inspired by Leeds 2023 and with a series of pieces from around the globe which imagine how Leeds and the rest of the world might look in the future.

The free event – which is held across the city – will also take place this evening. For more information visit the Light Night website.

Check out our pictures from the first night of the event below:

It was a spectacular opening night as thousands headed to Leeds to take in the array of installations. Photos: National World

1. Light Night 2023

It was a spectacular opening night as thousands headed to Leeds to take in the array of installations. Photos: National World Photo: National World

The World Has Gone Pear Shaped by Tine Bech at Playhouse Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

2. The World Has Gone Pear Shaped

The World Has Gone Pear Shaped by Tine Bech at Playhouse Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak on City Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

3. Sylvan Quiet

Sylvan Quiet by artist Novak on City Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Theatre of Illumination by 3D Artist: Julien Lasson in Millennium Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Theatre of Illumination

Theatre of Illumination by 3D Artist: Julien Lasson in Millennium Square. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

