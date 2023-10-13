Light Night 2023: Pictures show Leeds transformed for spectacular event as thousands head to city centre
Over 50 artists have contributed to this year’s event, which has seen some of the city’s most recognisable buildings transformed into dazzling spectacles.
The theme for this year’s Light Night Leeds is “Future Dreaming”, inspired by Leeds 2023 and with a series of pieces from around the globe which imagine how Leeds and the rest of the world might look in the future.
The free event – which is held across the city – will also take place this evening. For more information visit the Light Night website.
Check out our pictures from the first night of the event below: