Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The celebrations will return to Leeds this July after last year saw the biggest ever parade in the city with over 167 businesses in attendance throughout the day.

But as the event is set to return, organisers are promising the "biggest, boldest and brightest" Pride to date.

Organisers are expecting 70,000 people to join the Leeds Pride 2024 celebrations this summer.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Pride is one of the biggest one-day festivals in Yorkshire and a major contributor to the local economy, organisers said in a press release. The event had a footfall of over 60,000 choosing to visit in 2023.

Along with a large number of DJs, drag queens and entertainers of all sorts, along with the popular parade, Leeds Pride is an opportunity for businesses of all kinds, with local and independent vendors joining the party alongside national brands and large charities, as 70,000 visitors are expected this year.

Terry George, spokesperson for Leeds Pride, said: “It's fantastic that Leeds now hosts one of the largest free Pride's in the country, attracting thousands of attendees from all over the UK. The event has seen unprecedented growth since the first official Leeds Pride in 2006, and we can't wait for this year's event to come back bigger than ever.

"The colourful, fun-filled event provides the perfect place to unite everyone from all backgrounds and celebrate our diverse community.”

When is Leeds Pride 2024 and where is it held?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colourful festival and parade will return to Leeds on Sunday, July 21, 2024. The festival starts at 11am on Lower Briggate, with the Pride parade set to take off from Millennium Square at 12pm.

New for this year is the addition of Call Lane, which a number of the popular bars on the street set to join the event.

A full parade route will be revealed at a later date.

Leeds Pride 2024 tickets and entry fees

Like previous years, Leeds Pride 2024 is completely free for anyone who wish to attend the celebration.

Leeds Pride 2024 line-up and market stalls

The 2024 line-up will consist of a large number of DJs, entertainers, drag queens and more which are set to be announced in the months leading up to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market stalls form an important part of the Leeds Pride village, showcasing hundreds of local traders, charities, community groups and food vendors.