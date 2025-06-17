The Leeds International Festival of Ideas has unveiled a blockbuster line-up for 2025, with talks from hip-hop legends and comedy icons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s celebration of discussion will also see fearless writers and world-class campaigners take to the stage at Leeds Playhouse in October, with priority tickets on sale from Thursday (June 19).

Vicky McClure and David Baddiel are among the blockbuster line-up for the Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2025 that was unveiled today. | LIFI

Revealing the full line-up, organisers promised a thought-provoking blend of panels, talks, and performances tackling society’s biggest questions, from power and politics, to parenthood, identity, and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from October 14 to 18, this festival will welcome globally renowned names including David Baddiel, Chuck D, Victoria Derbyshire, William Hanson, Myleene Klass MBE, Vicky McClure MBE, Caitlin Moran, Sally Wainwright OBE, and Fara Williams MBE.

Headline events

Chuck D: How Hip-Hop Changed the World - A powerful fireside conversation with music legend and activist Chuck D, hosted by broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake.

Sally Wainwright & Tamsin Greig: I Predict a Riot - Behind the scenes of bold new drama Riot Women.

David Baddiel: Is Religion the Ultimate Culture War? - A frank and fearless dialogue on faith, division, and identity.

Can Mums Have It All? - Myleene Klass MBE leads a raw and relatable conversation on the mental load of motherhood.

How Level is the Playing Field? - A hard-hitting debate on gender equality in sport, featuring Fara Williams MBE, Verity Smith, Emily Campbell and more.

Our Dementia Choir Live - Vicky McClure MBE brings her inspiring project to Leeds with a moving mix of music and conversation.

Meanwhile, panel discussions will delve into major issues facing society today, from domestic abuse and toxic masculinity to geopolitics, over-tourism and motherhood.

Martin Dickson, Festival Director, said: “LIFI25 is the most urgent and exciting edition yet. In an increasingly polarised world, we need safe spaces to explore difficult topics with empathy, expertise and a sense of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s line-up reflects the richness of public discourse, from legendary cultural icons to everyday change-makers, all ready to challenge ideas, share truths and spark curiosity. Leeds has always been a city of voices. LIFI is where they come together.”

Returning to Leeds Playhouse, the festival will take place across the Quarry and Courtyard spaces, with daytime and evening sessions, accessible pricing, and community programming.

Tickets will go on sale to priority subscribers via the LIFI newsletter on June 19 at 1pm, with general sale opening on June 24 at 1pm.

Fans are encouraged to sign up by June 19 at 11am at leedsintfest.com to secure first access and see the full programme.