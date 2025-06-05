Leeds International Festival of Ideas (LIFI25) has fired the starting pistol on what promises to be its boldest and most thought-provoking programme yet - as organisers revealed the first three speakers.

The festival, set to run from October 14 to 18 at Leeds Playhouse, will once again transform the city into a hotbed of ideas, debate, and cultural exchange, bringing together more than 40 pioneering thinkers, creators, and innovators from around the globe.

Among the first names announced are a hip-hop legend known for his outspoken activism, a beloved broadcaster and women’s health campaigner, and the UK’s sharpest etiquette expert - each bringing their own unique lens to the festival.

Martin Dickson, Festival Director, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the first three names for LIFI25, each bringing something truly different, challenging and exciting to the festival. Our full programme, which lands on 17 June, is packed with incredible speakers and new voices.

“With themes spanning politics, culture, motherhood, men, health, etiquette and more, this year’s line-up is the boldest and broadest we’ve ever delivered. We can’t wait to share it and to see audiences join us in the incredible surroundings of Leeds Playhouse this October.”

Headlining the opening announcement is Chuck D, founder of Public Enemy and one of music’s most powerful political voices. He is known for his uncompromising stance on race, justice, and activism - and is expected to bring decades of cultural insight and provocation to the LIFI stage.

Myleene Klass MBE, the celebrated musician, broadcaster and tireless campaigner for women’s health, was also announced as a speaker. She has been instrumental in changing miscarriage policy and speaking openly about taboo topics. Her appearance promises a deeply personal and passionate conversation as she hosts a special panel.

Meanwhile, William Hanson, the UK’s leading etiquette expert and co-host of the wildly popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss and author of the Sunday Times Bestselling book ‘Just Good Manners’, has also joined the line-up. He will offer a humorous yet incisive take on modern manners, class and the strange rules that govern our behaviour.

The full programme will be revealed on June 17, with tickets going on sale to LIFI newsletter subscribers from June 19, and general release following on June 24.