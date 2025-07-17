Leeds Festival 2025 tickets: How prices have soared over last two decades
In 2005, a weekend ticket cost £120. Today, it’s £325 - a staggering 160 per cent increase. If tickets had simply followed inflation, they’d be closer to £217.
For many teenagers across the UK, Leeds Festival is a cherished rite of passage. Each August Bank Holiday, thousands descend on Bramham Park for three days of music, mud, and memories.
Compared to Glastonbury, Leeds might seem like a bargain. Glasto tickets have jumped from £119 in 2005 to £378.50 in 2025 - a 218 per cent hike. But for many, both festivals now feel financially out of reach.
Even general gig tickets have climbed sharply. The Dark Horse Gig Report 2025 puts the average concert ticket at £84.25 - nearly triple the £30 average two decades ago, outpacing inflation by 30 per cent.
For a generation juggling rising rent, food prices, and transport costs, that extra £200 can be the difference between going and missing out entirely.
Leeds Festival ticket prices through the years:
- 2005 - £125
- 2006 - £135
- 2007 - £145
- 2008 - £155
- 2009 - £175
- 2010 - £180
- 2011 - £192.50
- 2012 - £197.50
- 2013 - £202.50
- 2014 - £205
- 2015 - £213
- 2016 - £213
- 2017 - £213
- 2018 - £213
- 2019 - £205
- 2020 - Cancelled
- 2021 - £215
- 2022 - £258
- 2023 - £265
- 2024 - £291.50
- 2025 - £325
So what are music festival fans getting for £325? This year’s lineup features headliners including Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Hozier, Chapel Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, and Limp Bizkit. Additional acts include Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, AJ Tracey, Soft Play, and more.
Weekend and day tickets are still available through the official Leeds Festival website.
