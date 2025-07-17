Leeds Festival has become an expensive tradition, with weekend tickets rising by over £200 in the last two decades.

Has Leeds Festival become unaffordable in recent years? | Mark Bickerdike

Compared to Glastonbury, Leeds might seem like a bargain. Glasto tickets have jumped from £119 in 2005 to £378.50 in 2025 - a 218 per cent hike. But for many, both festivals now feel financially out of reach.

Even general gig tickets have climbed sharply. The Dark Horse Gig Report 2025 puts the average concert ticket at £84.25 - nearly triple the £30 average two decades ago, outpacing inflation by 30 per cent.

For a generation juggling rising rent, food prices, and transport costs, that extra £200 can be the difference between going and missing out entirely.

Leeds Festival ticket prices through the years:

2005 - £125

2006 - £135

2007 - £145

2008 - £155

2009 - £175

2010 - £180

2011 - £192.50

2012 - £197.50

2013 - £202.50

2014 - £205

2015 - £213

2016 - £213

2017 - £213

2018 - £213

2019 - £205

2020 - Cancelled

2021 - £215

2022 - £258

2023 - £265

2024 - £291.50

2025 - £325

So what are music festival fans getting for £325? This year’s lineup features headliners including Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, Hozier, Chapel Roan, Bring Me The Horizon, and Limp Bizkit. Additional acts include Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, AJ Tracey, Soft Play, and more.

Weekend and day tickets are still available through the official Leeds Festival website.

Are festivals like Leeds becoming an unaffordable tradition? Or is the experience still worth the price tag? Share your thoughts below.