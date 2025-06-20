Over 80 new artists have been added to this year’s Leeds Festival line-up including a former member of pop sensation Little Mix.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new names will be joining the likes of Chapell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier at the Bramham Park event on August 21 to 24.

The new additions announced today (Friday) are led by Leigh-Anne, the former Little Mix member who is carving out her own exciting solo career, and Skye Newman, who is the first UK female solo artist to achieve top 20 placings for her first two singles in over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new wave of acts have been announced for this year's Leeds Festival | Festival Republic

Houston trio Waterparks and North London’s R&B artist Demae have also been added to the Main Stage ahead of D-Block Europe and Travis Scott on the Friday in Leeds.

Whilst the pioneering Chevron Stage adds more vibrant names, with Charlotte Plank - one of British dance music’s most prolific hit-makers, West Coast songwriter Still Woozy, and Nottingham’s LYVIA announced to join alongside stage headliners AJ Tracey, Becky Hill and Sammy Virj.

El Paso four-piece late night drive home will celebrate their debut album release this summer and Sunday (1994) continue their dream-pop takeover, whilst headlining the Festival Republic Stage on Thursday night in Leeds is rising pop superstar Chloe Qisha.

Leeds Festival will have a brand new stage in 2025 that celebrates the underground electronic communities blazing a path through modern UK culture. Announced for The Reload Stage is DJ Semtex, [IVY], Dr Dubplate, Disrupta, Saint Ludo, Sophia Violet and Tommy Villiers amongst many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's set to be another memorable Leeds Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend. | Festival Republic

The Aux Stage - the home of pioneering digital creators - returns after a groundbreaking first edition last year, with an even more impressive lineup of stars. Revealed as the first headliner in 2025 is Brittany Broski, who will be in conversation with Charley Marlowe in Leeds.

In addition, top UK comedy podcasts JaackMaate's Happy Hour and Harry Pinero and Darkest Man’s Old & Bald will be at the festival, plus Josh & Moyo and two takeovers from The Rock Revival and Climate Live.

The ‘Unplugged’ series will also make its return, where the festival highlights exciting new musicians and offers fans an intimate acoustic performance and interview series.

This year will see more late-night entertainment across both sites, including a Silent Disco on the Festival Republic and Chevron Stage - including appearances from Brighton DJ Badger and takeovers from clubnight leaders including Swiftogeddon, Pop Never Dies, UPRAWR and many more - as well as Silent Karaoke taking control of The Aux after dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championing emerging talent is at the heart of the festival and the BBC Introducing Stage is one of the most impactful platforms for future headliners and the ultimate place to discover new favourites. This year will be no exception with Amie Blu, Ashley Singh, Chanel Yates, Cliffords, Déyyess, Girl Group, Jack Dean, Keo, Nxdia, Overpass, Phoebe Green, The Pill, unpeople and many more besides - plus special guest slots through the weekend. BBC Introducing will be reflecting the action on-air and on socials, with highlights to be broadcast on BBC Introducing shows across the UK and BBC Music’s YouTube channel.

Below is the full list of newly announced names:

Main Stage: Waterparks - Demae

Chevron Stage: Leigh-Anne - Still Woozy - Charlotte Plank - late night drive home - LYVIA

The Aux Stage: Brittany Broski (in conversation with Charley Marlowe in Leeds) - JaackMaate's Happy Hour - Old & Bald (Harry Pinero and Darkest Man) - Josh & Moyo - Unplugged Sessions - The Rock Revival Takeover - Climate Live Takeover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival Republic Stage: Skye Newman - Bartees Strange - Any Young Mechanic - Sunday (1994)

Festival Republic Stage: (Thursday - Leeds Only): Chloe Qisha, Freak Slug, Jo Hill, Ben Ellis

BBC Introducing Stage: Amie Blu - Artio - Ashley Singh - Chanel Yates - Charles - Cliffords - Déyyess - Enna - EV - Eville - Finn Forster - Girl Group - Indoor Foxes - Jack Dean - JD Cliffe - Keo - lleo - Mcxxne - Mudi Sama - Niki Kini - Nxdia - Overpass - Phoebe Green - The Pill - unpeople - V.I.C - WENCH!

Reload Stage (Leeds): anaïs, P-RALLEL, Disrupta, [IVY], DJ Semtex, Riordan, T-Lex, DJ JACKUM, Dr Dubplate, Sophia Violet, SAINT LUDO, Omar +, Scruz, ESC, Daisy, Tommy Villiers, Gee Lee, CamUKG, Tomike, SHADEV, FUZION, Megan Wroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smirnoff Stage (Reading): ZERO, IN PARALLEL, Riordan, MEGRA, Disrupta, Lu.Re, Omar +, ANNABEL STOP IT, BVNQUET, Ordley, Stresshead, Charlie Boon, DJBE, SOFA, lleahdavies, DRIIA, Johnnie Hartmann, LILI, Ari Oke, Champion

Silent Disco Chevron (Reading): Badger, Charlie Tee, Millie Cotton, Jeremiah Asiamah, C100

Silent Disco Festival Republic (Reading): Swiftogeddon, Pop Never Dies, FACE DOWN, UPRAWR, Hun FM, Jay Knox’s Jams, Fuzz Club, For The Nightcrawlers

Silent Disco Chevron (Leeds): Badger, Lens, Millie Cotton, Jeremiah Asiamah, C100, Jae Depz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piccadilly Party (Leeds): Swiftogeddon, Shit Indie Disco, UPRAWR, Danny Oliver, Bob Brazill, Dave Duracell, Doktored, Beefy Melons, Fuzz Club, LA Panch, Holland, Rachel Hume

Tickets are on sale now, and available via: www.readingandleedsfestival.com