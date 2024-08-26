This year’s event was turned upside down by Storm Lilian on Friday but organisers did a fine job of salvaging the event and the many smiles on the faces of those leaving was testament to that.

Dance music DJ Fred Again... brought the festival to a close in euphoric fashion on the Sunday night and elsewhere there was sublime sets from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Fontaines DC.

Now all that was left to do was to make the way home, which was harder for some than it was for others. While some just to nip back to Headingley, Beeston or Burley, there was long trips for those who had travelled from all over the country.

Our photographer was at Leeds train station to capture the below pictures of those making the long journey home.

1 . Long journey home Leeds Festival goers had the long journey home ahead of them today after a weekend of partying | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Over for another year Dance artist Fred Again... brought the festival to a euphoric finale on Sunday | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . A bumper weekend Elsewhere across the weekend fans enjoyed sets from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Blink 182 and The Prodigy | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Long weekend The festival is a joint event along with its sister site in Reading | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . All smiles There were plenty of smiles accompanying the hangovers as crowds waited for their trains home | Steve Riding Photo Sales