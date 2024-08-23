Leeds Festival 2024: BBC Radio 1 and Aux stages completely closed for Friday due to Storm Lilian winds
The Bramham Park event was meant to kick off today but heavy winds as a result of Storm Lilian have meant that organisers have asked punters to stay in their tents.
Now a message has been sent through the festival app informing those in attendance that the BBC Radio 1 and Aux stages will be closed and that the arena will not open on schedule.
The message reads: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds. We definitely won’t be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.
“However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it.
“We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information.”
The BBC Radio 1 stage was due to be headlined by Beabadoobee this evening while the Aux stage, which is new to the festival this year, had a set of podcasters and online content creators ready to go.
This evening is set to see headline sets from Liam Gallagher on the main stage and Skrillex on the Chevron stage; another new addition to the site.
