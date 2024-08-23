Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Festival organisers have announced that two of its stages in the main arena will be closed today due to the heavy winds that have battered the site.

Now a message has been sent through the festival app informing those in attendance that the BBC Radio 1 and Aux stages will be closed and that the arena will not open on schedule.

Campers have been told to stay put until the wind eases off | National World

The message reads: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds. We definitely won’t be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.

“However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

Portaloos have been overturned, tents blown over and barriers compromised at Leeds Festival 2024 during Storm Lilian winds. | National World

“We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend. Please await further information.”

The BBC Radio 1 stage was due to be headlined by Beabadoobee this evening while the Aux stage, which is new to the festival this year, had a set of podcasters and online content creators ready to go.

This evening is set to see headline sets from Liam Gallagher on the main stage and Skrillex on the Chevron stage; another new addition to the site.

For the latest updates from Bramham Park follow our live blog here.