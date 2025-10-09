Plans for a year of celebrations to mark 400 years since Leeds was awarded its first Royal City Charter aim to celebrate the city’s spirit, creativity and culture.

Next year will see Leeds reach the remarkable milestone, four centuries after King Charles 1 officially recognised the city as a self-governing borough, a decision which changed the course of the city’s history and laid the foundations for modern-day Leeds.

A report to Leeds City Council’s executive board, who will meet next week, details how key partners across the city are now working together to kickstart a programme of exciting events and activities capturing the city’s story.

Launching this November, the campaign will see residents, groups and organisations across the city invited to mark the prestigious occasion in their own way and showcase the best of Leeds and its vibrant and diverse communities.

Currently in its early stages, the programme is expected to include exhibitions, commissions, events, co-curation with communities and social media campaigns.

Harehills councillor Salma Arif is Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture. | Tony Johnson

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “This is a hugely significant and historic milestone for Leeds and an unprecedented opportunity for the city to reflect on our past, celebrate the best of what Leeds is today and look ahead to what the future may hold.

“It’s important that these celebrations really capture the spirit of Leeds, from the fantastic individuals and organisations making a difference every day in our communities, to the world class cultural and sporting events and institutions which make the city such a vibrant and exciting place to be.

“Working with our partners across the city, we’re keen for everyone to feel part of Leeds 400 and to have the chance to get involved in marking this unique occasion. We can’t wait to see the whole city come together and make this a year to remember.”

The report to the executive already highlights a number of key events in the city’s social calendar including Light Night, the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, Christmas Market, Pride, West Indian Carnival, the re-opening of Leeds Town Hall, Storytelling Festival and Make Music Day.

The Leeds Pride parade in full swing. | Natiopal World

There are seven key themes including sport, heritage, culture, learning, communities, innovation and future.

It added: “400 years on, Leeds is now a vibrant, culturally rich and diverse city and Leeds 400 is an opportunity to celebrate the journey of the city and its people.

“It is a year for celebration of Leeds through its diverse, talented and creative people through events, performances, activities, artwork, stories, poetry, music and more.

“Leeds 400 is an opportunity to share a year of performance, music, sport, heritage and creativity, whether through our museums and galleries, our historic houses, Leeds West Indian Carnival, our sport, our music and our performance.

“However, Leeds 400 is also an opportunity to showcase and promote the amazing culture that exists within our communities and community organisations, whether through sporting organisations, dance and music, community organisations or through individuals who are passionate about their community or their cultural activity. “