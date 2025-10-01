Light Night Leeds 2025: Love story on city centre landmark

One of Leeds’ most historic buildings will be transformed to showcase a love-at-first-sight animated graphic novel during Light Night Leeds later this month.

One Second Lovestory will be projected onto The Queens Hotel as one of the key displays on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday, October 23.

The artwork tells the story of two people whose daily routine is interrupted as their eyes meet at a train station in the form of a graphic novel on an impressive scale.

Set in a busy station in the morning with people rushing past with their eyes glued to the floor, the piece by German artist Dirk Rauscher highlights what can happen when you look up.

Adjacent to Leeds train station and projected onto The Queens Hotel, the enchanting animation celebrates 200 years of the modern passenger railway and is sponsored by Markel.

This year’s theme of Landmarks will celebrate some of the city’s historic buildings, modern architecture and iconic public spaces whilst asking visitors to contemplate their own personal landmarks and the places that are important to them.

Initially shown in Lyon in France, Dirk Rauscher has adapted and extended his animated graphic novel especially for Light Night Leeds.

He said: “This is a visual poem about the perceptions of time, offering a lyrical reflection on how fleeting moments shape our reality.

“Dressed as a graphic novel, it’s telling the story of how the blink of an eye can make all the difference.”

One Second Lovestory will be shown between 6.45pm and 10pm on both evenings.

Light Night Leeds works with venues and outdoor spaces all over the city with artworks including other large-scale projections, light sculptures, street performances and interactive pieces by international, national and Yorkshire-based artists.

Leeds Civic Hall will host a new commission by Portuguese artists Ocubo, co-produced by the British Library. Entitled Portals: The Machine of Worlds, it incorporates fantastical imagery from books in the library’s collection, inviting visitors to explore universes of science, illusion and discovery.

Last year’s Light Night Leeds saw an estimated record of 210,400 visitors, an increase of five per cent on 2023.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “As always, we are very excited to be hosting Light Night Leeds again this year, an event that brings thousands of people together to experience and celebrate artistic ingenuity and our city.

“Dirk Rauscher’s artwork promises to be one of the key installations this year and I look forward to seeing it transform The Queens Hotel.”

Light Night Leeds 2025 takes place across the city on Wednesday, October 22, and Thursday October 23, from 6pm to 10pm.

Visit: lightnightleeds.co.uk and follow Light Night Leeds on social media for more information