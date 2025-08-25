21 vibrant photos from Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025 at Potternewton Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:59 BST

The Leeds West Indian Carnival returned to Chapeltown this Bank Holiday Monday.

The event drew thousands of spectators and performers for the final day of celebrations, which honours West Indian culture and its influence on modern-day Britain.

First held in 1967, it is one of Europe’s oldest West Indian carnivals.

Here are some highlights from today’s event:

The Carnival saw thousands of people gather in celebration of West Indian culture and its influence on the country today.

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

1. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

Colourful outfits in Chapeltown.

2. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

2. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

Dancers at the Carnival.

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

3. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

Crowds watch the carnival.

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

4. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

Carnival Queen Pauline Khamis.

5. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

5. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

The Leeds West Indian Carnival takes place each year on the August bank holiday Monday.

6. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

6. Leeds West Indian Carnival 2025

