When the charter was first granted by King Charles I back in 1626, it meant new powers and official status for the ‘incorporated borough’ of Leeds. It marked out the 11 townships of the region, which would have looked very different from the metropolitan city that it is today.

That, according to some, is a reason to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the charter in two years’ time. But it has been argued that planning should begin as soon as possible, if the occasion is to be a success.

Leeds was first granted its charter by King Charles I back in 1626. Photo: James Hardisty.

Coun Stewart Golton is the leader of the Liberal Democrats at Leeds City Council. He is expected to call on the authority to start putting together plans ahead of the anniversary in 2026.

He told the YEP: “There were huge celebrations for the charter’s anniversary in 1926. It was an opportunity to reflect on how far Leeds had come and there was a great deal of civic pride.”

Coun Stewart Golton is expected to call on Leeds City Council to start putting together plans for the 400th anniversary of the city's charter. Photo: National World.

Almost 100 years ago, festivities for the charter’s 300th anniversary included a medieval bar installed on Kirkgate with soldiers patrolling the battlements in period costume. There was also a special children’s pageant held in Roundhay Park, while shops in the city centre were decorated for the occasion.

Coun Golton continued: “If we don’t celebrate, it could be a real missed opportunity. We could look at the events we already have, like Light Night and the Leeds Film Festival, and add to them.

“Maybe we could recreate some of the celebrations that took place in 1926, or take inspiration from significant dates in the history of Leeds. It’s a real chance to celebrate our history.”

Among those keen to see celebrations for the charter’s anniversary is Leeds resident Elizabeth Smith, who has a copy of the official handbook that was issued for the last centenary in 1926.

She said: “This excuse for a celebration involving the whole of Leeds only happens once every hundred years, and it seems such a shame if we don’t make the most of it.

“There is always such a feel-good factor attached to the community celebrations for royal events like weddings and jubilees, and hopefully this Leeds centenary celebration would be an opportunity to provide a welcome feel-good factor for Leeds.”