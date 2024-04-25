Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkstall Brewery, which has its impressive headquarters on Kirkstall Road, revealed that it had taken on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road, last month.

The venue is set to reopen tomorrow (Friday) from midday and be re-established as a “landmark of beer culture”.

The striking 1930s art deco building was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery. In more recent years, it has played host to world-class exhibitions in its use as an art gallery.

But in a significant blow to the arts and culture scene in Leeds at the end of last year, it was announced that the gallery was to leave the building – raising questions about its future use.

When announcing that they had taken over the venue, Kirkstall Brewery said that they would transform The Tetley into a “showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds”.

They said the building is set to feature beers from other breweries in the region, as well as brands from Kirkstall Brewery and Leeds Brewery.