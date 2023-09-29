An iconic Leeds art gallery is to close in a matter of weeks after a shock announcement was posted on the organisation’s website.

The Tetley, in Hunslet Road, has welcomed nearly a million visitors since opening as a gallery in 2013, hosting countless world-class art exhibitions in the city.

But from December 17, the “iconic” art deco building – which was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery – will close permanently. That announcement, made by bosses today (September 29), will comes as a significant blow to the arts and cultural scene in Leeds.

However, it has been promised that a new home for the gallery will be announced soon.

The current exhibition programme – featuring shows by artists Afra Eisma and Richy Carey – will come to an end on October 22, with the building’s popular bar and kitchen also closing on that date.

A statement on the organisation’s website said: “After 10 years here at The Tetley, we’ll be leaving our iconic building at the end of the year, as our lease comes to an end. Since opening as an art gallery in 2013, we’ve welcomed nearly a million visitors through our doors – and we’re immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved here.

“In the last 10 years, we’ve presented 56 exhibitions, (including Yorkshire’s only Turner-prize winner!) and worked with more than 1200 artists – based locally, nationally and internationally.

“As well as our breathtaking programme of free exhibitions, and a busy events schedule of weddings, conferences and events, we also pride ourselves on engaging with our local communities.”

It added: “In the last year alone, the gallery’s under 5s play space, Tiny Tetley Studio, has welcomed more than 10,000 young children, parents and carers, and the gallery’s participation programme has engaged with 14,000 people, hosting community groups and organisations at the building and working offsite in south Leeds to bring creative projects to parks and community centres.”

In November and December, the building is expected to open for a series of “takeovers by community initiatives and festivals”, including Baby Week Leeds and BIG UP festival of art and social change, before closing for good on December 17.

Its artistic programme is then expected to move off site in 2024, with projects like Inside Out, a new participatory art initiative to go ahead in collaboration with communities in Beeston and Beeston Hill.

The gallery has promised to announce “exciting plans” for a new home soon.