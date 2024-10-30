This Leeds home transforms into a huge walkthrough display each Halloween.

And this year, homeowner Dom Hodgson promises the Hodgson Family Lights in Orchard Road, Cross Gates, is bigger than ever before.

Featuring more than 30,000 lights, interactive buttons, selfie stations and a DJ, the annual event, now in its sixth year, is free to attend.

Inside Hodgson Family Lights, Cross Gates, Leeds. | Local TV

Running until November 1, it hopes to raise money for Martin House, a charity that provides family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Speaking to LocalTV, Dom said: “We have been working on this all year coming up with ideas, hounding charity shops and wanted groups.

He added: “Last year, we raised over four thousand pounds. This year I think we're going to hit sixty thousand including all the other stuff that we've done together and we do it because of the reaction. People travel from Manchester and Wakefield to come and see this.

“It's something that we love doing.”

Hodgson Family Lights features more interactive elements this year to make the displays more engaging for children.

“It's tiring, it's stressful but we wouldn't have it any other way,” Dom said.

“We're really pleased with how it's all come together.”

Watch the video to find out more about the Hodgson Family Lights and what’s on offer this year.