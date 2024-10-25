Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “slow fashion” charity shop opened in Leeds.

Located in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Edit is in support of the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie.

The new shop, which opened yesterday (October 24) boasts all the benefits of high-end shopping but with a sustainable ethos.

Edit, a slow fashion shop, has opened in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Photo: Stephen Garnett Photography | Stephen Garnett Photography

Customers scoped out new and nearly new designer and premium high street fashion clothing, footwear and accessories, with a booming first day that kept shop staff and volunteers on their toes.

First through the door was Liz Trifunovic from Moortown.

She said: “I really was impressed with it. It doesn’t feel like a traditional charity shop at all, it feels like a proper dress shop and has some amazing stuff in there.

“I ended up leaving with quite a few things, including a lovely evening top in a beautiful pink and black, a vibrant blue and light blue blouse, a silver necklace and a scarf.

“I thought it was fantastic, and it’s really good to know its helping a good cause. The friend I was with said it looks like we’re going to be spending a lot of money in there over the next few months.”

The shop has a modern and unfussy design based around a bold blue and dark yellow palette. The concept is designed to appeal to people who want to be environmentally conscious when they shop and is an antidote to the “fast” and “disposable” fashion of recent times, particular from online retailers.

Inside Edit, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Photo: Stephen Garnett Photography | Stephen Garnett Photography

While it won’t resemble a charity shop, all the profit will help Marie Curie provide high quality nursing care for people with any illness they’re likely to die from.

Simon Meek, retail business manager for Marie Curie, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the first day. We had so many customers through the door and the feedback was very positive and encouraging.

“What was most pleasing was shoppers understood what we are trying to do – which is showing it is possible to buy quality items, including designer and premium brands, in a way that’s both sustainable and good for the environment.”

Marie Curie provides end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from including, Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

Care is provided in the comfort of their own home, or in one of their hospices. The charity also has a free information and support line which available to everyone on any matter related to death, dying and bereavement.

To find out more about Marie Curie, including donations and items that can be donated to shops, please visit the official website.