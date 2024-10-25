Thousands turned out for the festivities, with crowds gathering on The Headrow, Civic Square and outside the Queen's Hotel, where some of the most memorable artworks of the evening were displayed.

Over the past two decades, Leeds Light Night has attracted over 1.1 million visitors to the city, with over 200,000 visiting last year’s record breaking festival, generating an estimate £3.5 million for the local economy.

To celebrate the 20th edition of the light extravaganza, this year’s event featured a mesmerising array of new creations by artists from around the world.

Ahead of the event returning for a second evening tonight, here are nine of the best pictures to kick off Light Night 2024 -

The display at Civic Hall was a highlight this year, as mesmerising projections showcased the achievements of Leeds luminaries.

These glowing owls popped up along The Headrow, where thousands gathered last night (October 24) to celebrate the return of the popular event.

This mobile interactive video mapping system, which is projected from an old-fashioned pram, allowed visitors to strike a pose, be scanned and watch as their silhouettes appeared against a colourful projected image - thanks to the Netherlands' AlexP.

Meanwhile, in the Howard Assembly Rooms, THABO weaves together music, storytelling and immersive installation to transport you to other realms.

On Briggate, giant illuminated creatures interacted with shoppers.

Back by popular demand, Spark! returned to Trinity Leeds with their signature high-impact drumming, stunning costumes and kaleidoscopic lighting design.