10 mesmerising pictures from Light Night Leeds 2024 as electrifying displays return to city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:49 BST

The UK’s largest light art festival returned to Leeds city centre last night (October 24) with its incredible programme of large-scale projections, live street theatre and interactive installations.

Thousands turned out for the festivities, with crowds gathering on The Headrow, Civic Square and outside the Queen's Hotel, where some of the most memorable artworks of the evening were displayed.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Over the past two decades, Leeds Light Night has attracted over 1.1 million visitors to the city, with over 200,000 visiting last year’s record breaking festival, generating an estimate £3.5 million for the local economy.

To celebrate the 20th edition of the light extravaganza, this year’s event featured a mesmerising array of new creations by artists from around the world.

Ahead of the event returning for a second evening tonight, here are nine of the best pictures to kick off Light Night 2024 -

The display at Civic Hall was a highlight this year, as mesmerising projections showcased the achievements of Leeds luminaries.

1. Light Night 2024

The display at Civic Hall was a highlight this year, as mesmerising projections showcased the achievements of Leeds luminaries. | National World

Photo Sales
These glowing owls popped up along The Headrow, where thousands gathered last night (October 24) to celebrate the return of the popular event.

2. Light Night 2024

These glowing owls popped up along The Headrow, where thousands gathered last night (October 24) to celebrate the return of the popular event. | National World

Photo Sales
This mobile interactive video mapping system, which is projected from an old-fashioned pram, allowed visitors to strike a pose, be scanned and watch as their silhouettes appeared against a colourful projected image - thanks to the Netherlands' AlexP.

3. Light Night 2024

This mobile interactive video mapping system, which is projected from an old-fashioned pram, allowed visitors to strike a pose, be scanned and watch as their silhouettes appeared against a colourful projected image - thanks to the Netherlands' AlexP. | National World

Photo Sales
Meanwhile, in the Howard Assembly Rooms, THABO weaves together music, storytelling and immersive installation to transport you to other realms.

4. Light Night 2024

Meanwhile, in the Howard Assembly Rooms, THABO weaves together music, storytelling and immersive installation to transport you to other realms. | National World

Photo Sales
On Briggate, giant illuminated creatures interacted with shoppers.

5. Light Night 2024

On Briggate, giant illuminated creatures interacted with shoppers. | National World

Photo Sales
Back by popular demand, Spark! returned to Trinity Leeds with their signature high-impact drumming, stunning costumes and kaleidoscopic lighting design.

6. Light Night 2024

Back by popular demand, Spark! returned to Trinity Leeds with their signature high-impact drumming, stunning costumes and kaleidoscopic lighting design. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice