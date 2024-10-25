Over the past two decades, Leeds Light Night has attracted over 1.1 million visitors to the city, with over 200,000 visiting last year’s record breaking festival, generating an estimate £3.5 million for the local economy.
To celebrate the 20th edition of the light extravaganza, this year’s event featured a mesmerising array of new creations by artists from around the world.
Ahead of the event returning for a second evening tonight, here are nine of the best pictures to kick off Light Night 2024 -
The display at Civic Hall was a highlight this year, as mesmerising projections showcased the achievements of Leeds luminaries. | National World
These glowing owls popped up along The Headrow, where thousands gathered last night (October 24) to celebrate the return of the popular event. | National World
This mobile interactive video mapping system, which is projected from an old-fashioned pram, allowed visitors to strike a pose, be scanned and watch as their silhouettes appeared against a colourful projected image - thanks to the Netherlands' AlexP. | National World
Meanwhile, in the Howard Assembly Rooms, THABO weaves together music, storytelling and immersive installation to transport you to other realms. | National World
On Briggate, giant illuminated creatures interacted with shoppers. | National World
Back by popular demand, Spark! returned to Trinity Leeds with their signature high-impact drumming, stunning costumes and kaleidoscopic lighting design. | National World
