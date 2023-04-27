World famous basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Leeds this May bank holiday to show off their basketball skills and outrageous athleticism at our very own Leeds First Direct Arena. The team of basketball originators will play against the Washington Generals as they tour around the UK this spring.

The Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

The Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary where they have spent the past century contributing to the growth of basketball across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beaten.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 1.

When do doors open for Harlem Globetrotters at Leeds First Direct Arena

Doors will open at 6pm at Leeds First Direct Arena. The event will start at 7.30 pm.

How to get last-minute tickets for Harlem Globetrotters

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters world tour are available on the Ticketmaster website. At the time of writing, they cost from £24.95 each.

Who will Harlem Globetrotters play against in Leeds

Harlem Globetrotters are set to play against Washington Generals who are an American basketball team.

When will the Harlem Globetrotters finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11 pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

