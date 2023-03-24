If you’re heading to Leeds First Direct Arena to see a show or your favourite musician, the chances are you’ll be heading out for a bite to eat before or after the show. Whether you’ve got time to kill, or you’re in a rush to get to your seats before the show starts, here are some of the best places to eat near Leeds First Direct Arena.

Tripadvisor has rounded up the best restaurants near Leeds First Direct Arena. And whether you want a full-on sit-down meal, a cheeky Nandos or a quick bit of pub grub at the nearest Wetherspoons, you’re in luck as all are not too far from the venue.

Leeds First Direct Arena is on the outskirts of Leeds City Centre. It is easily accessible on foot from the train station as well as close-by to bus stops.

Here are some of the best restaurants closeby to Leeds First Direct Arena

Where: 9 Merrion Way, Leeds, Leeds City Centre, West Yorkshire LS2

Bulgogi Grill is located opposite the First Direct Arena and brings Korean tabletop BBQ cooking to Leeds. The restaurant uses locally sourced meats and seafood cooked on your tabletop grill after being marinated in traditional and specially selected Korean seasonings and sauces. Along with Korean and Asian-influenced side dishes, beers, and cocktails, Bulgogi Grill creates a unique and exciting culinary experience.

Where: 2-3 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT England

Blue Sakura offers a unique concept of Japanese-style tapas consisting of sushi and Asian-style grill dishes at a set price. Order your unlimited dishes using an iPad straight to your table. The restaurant’s comfortable interior is distinguished by its beautiful sakura, ambient lighting and Japanese-inspired art. - perfect for both larger parties and intimate evenings alike. Blue Sakura is just a three-minute walk from Leeds First Direct Arena.

Where: White Rose View 16 Merrion Way Leeds, Leeds LS2 8PT

If you’re eager for a quick bite, or a couple of drinks, Wetherspoons is the place to be. Stick or Twist is just a four-minute walk from Leeds First Direct Arena - perfect for a pre or post-concert refuel.

Where: The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 8TL

You don’t need to look far if you’re craving a Nandos before the gig. There are three Nando’s in Leeds City Centre but the one located at The Light is the nearest to the First Direct Arena.

Where: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS2 3AX England

If you’re after that pub sort of vibe for some pre-concert food and drink, look no further than Dry Dock. Dry Dock offers a range of pub grub including chicken wings, small plates, burgers and topped fries. It also offers an extensive vegan menu. Dry Dock is a seven-minute walk from Leeds First Direct Arena.

Where: 123 St Johns Centre, Merrion Street, Leeds LS2 8LQ

