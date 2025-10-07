Family-friendly Halloween fun takes over Junction 32 in Castleford this October

Halloween is coming to Castleford’s Junction 32, complete with activities for the whole family.

The popular outlet shopping centre is bringing the spooky season to life this October with a ghostly Halloween cabin, fully decorated with cobwebs, jack-o-lanterns, and spooky lights.

Inside, families can participate in daily craft sessions, running from 10am to 5pm, including scary storytelling, bag decoration, and creative arts.

Adding to the fun, witches and their cauldrons will be guiding visitors through crafting sessions, while spooktacular selfies can be taken at the selfie station, fully equipped with a collection of themed photo boards with face cut-outs.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families from across Yorkshire to join us for a Halloween celebration that’s bigger, brighter, and spookier than ever before.”

You can find the Halloween cabin at Junction 32 from Monday, 27 October to Friday, 31 October.