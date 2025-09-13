The little ones can enjoy running through the fields picking their own pumpkins - ripe for carving for the ultimate spooky treat.
Leeds has plenty of spots to offer for a magical Autumn outing and the Yorkshire Evening Post has rounded up some of our favourites in and around Leeds to help you plan your family day out.
1. Farmer Copleys, Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road,
Open from September 27 to October 31, Farmer Copleys is offering 40 varieties of pumpkins this year. The team have grown over 250,000 for the festival and there will be a tractor ride and live shows. Well behaved dogs are welcome and children aged 3 and under don't need a ticket. Tickets are £6.50 a person.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Swithens Farm, Swithen's Lane, Rothwell,
The Pumpkin Festival at Switherns Farm runs on select dates in October, including weekends from October 11, 12, 18, and 19, and daily from October 25 to 31. There are tractor rides or you could venture into the mysterious woods - but be careful of the witch. Tickets are £11 each. Young Lance Maycock, nine months, of Brighouse picks the pumpkin he wants at last year's event. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Horsforth PYO – Kemps Farm, West End lane, Horsforth:
Pumpkin picking begins at Horsforth Pick Your Own on Saturday, September 27. Pre-booked online tickets are required, with more dates to be added. Cost is £4 including parking, entrance and a tractor and trailer ride to the fields. There are over 85,000 pumpkins planted this year and plenty of photo opportunities for families to capture the moment.
| Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Stockeld Park, Wetherby Road, Wetherby
The Pumpkin Patch at Stockeld Park is open every October weekend and daily from October 25 until November2. Entry to the Pumpkin Patch and tractor ride are included in your ticket, but there is an additional charge for pumpkins. | Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks
5. Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate
Birchfield Farm offers a more traditional pick-your-own experience without needing to book a ticket for the festival. The site is open October 1 -31. So grab a wheelbarrow and get stuck in to find your perfect pumpkin.
Photo: Gerard Binks
6. Cannon Hall Farm, Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley.
And just a short drive from Leeds down the motorway is Cannon Hall Farm. The team have grown almost 10,000 pumpkins which are up for grabs and fancy dress is encouraged. Open from October 4-31. Adults: £16.95, Children Two and Over £16.95 and includes free pumpkin and Under Twos: Free | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty