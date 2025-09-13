2 . Swithens Farm, Swithen's Lane, Rothwell,

The Pumpkin Festival at Switherns Farm runs on select dates in October, including weekends from October 11, 12, 18, and 19, and daily from October 25 to 31. There are tractor rides or you could venture into the mysterious woods - but be careful of the witch. Tickets are £11 each. Young Lance Maycock, nine months, of Brighouse picks the pumpkin he wants at last year's event. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding