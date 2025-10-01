A moment of panic in the maze – once you’re inside, there’s nowhere to hide from the fear. | Wowcher

A brand new immersive scare maze is coming to Leeds city centre this Halloween – and we’ve found a Wowcher deal offering more than 50% off tickets.

Leeds is getting its first ever city centre scare maze this Halloween – and we’ve found a way to get in for nearly half the usual price.

The Leeds Scare Maze 2025 will run from 22 October to 2 November, bringing a new kind of horror experience to Lower Briggate, just minutes from the train station. It’s a walk-through attraction filled with live actors, detailed horror sets and sudden shocks designed to keep even the bravest visitors on edge.

Tickets normally cost up to £27, but we’ve spotted a deal on Wowcher offering entry from just £8, depending on the ticket type – a 51% saving on what’s shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about events.

The maze is open nightly from 6pm to 10pm and is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over – though under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Organisers are promising a “cinematic scare experience” with immersive sets and performers who’ll do their best to get under your skin as you make your way through.

With more than 250 tickets already sold through Wowcher and the Halloween weekend likely to be especially busy, this discount may not last long. Options are available for solo visitors, couples and groups – including a pair of adult tickets for £25 instead of the usual £54.

There’s no need for fancy dress, though visitors are advised to dress warmly and wear sensible shoes, as parts of the maze are outdoors. Parking is available nearby, and with pubs and restaurants surrounding the venue, it’s easy to build the experience into a full Halloween night out.

If you’re looking for something a bit more intense than carving a pumpkin this year – and you don’t mind a few jump scares – this could be the one to try.

