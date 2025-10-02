A Halloween house party looks set to be cancelled in Leeds | nalinee - stock.adobe.com

A Halloween house party looks set to be cancelled after the council and police were spooked by the idea.

A formal notice was issued to prevent the event happening at a property on Burley Road after concerns were raised over public nuisance.

The organisers first applied to host up to 200 people and serve drinks until 4am, then reduced the capacity to 120.

But permission for a temporary event notice (TEN) was still refused when a licensing sub-committee considered the proposal.

The event is highly inappropriate for the area Sgt Andy Clifford

West Yorkshire Police served a formal objection notice to the planned event in the busy student area on November 1.

Sgt Andy Clifford said: “It’s for hours that a city centre night club would be grateful for.

“ And the capacity of 200 people in a residential property is a lot.

“The event is highly inappropriate for the area.”

Organiser Elton Lopes said the party would be invite-only and people would only be admitted with a wrist band or QR code.

He told the hearing: “This is a one-off, well-organised event and we aim to create a safe and enjoyable event for a small group of invited guests.”

Mr Lopes said the amount of alcohol guests could consume would be limited and measures were in place to prevent people from spilling out into the street.

The event application form said a licensed drinks provider would be selling products at the party.

It said: “We are hosting a Halloween house party with our friends.

“The house party will only have speakers inside but people will be allowed to stand in our back garden.”

Councillors thanked the organisers for applying for a licence but unanimously decided to issue a counter notice.

Noise nuisance, potential anti-social behaviour and public safety were cited as the reasons.