Gipton and Harehills Unity Day: Event organised following Leeds summer riots to 'build community cohesion'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:42 BST
An event with a focus on driving “community cohesion” is set to be held in Harehills in light of this summer’s riots.

A range of activities, games and food stalls will be in place for the Harehills and Gipton Unity Day at Harehills Park next Sunday (October 27) between 11am and 4pm.

The event was concocted by local councillor Mothin Ali as a way of bringing the neighbourhood together following the devastating riots in Harehills in July.

Coun Mothin Ali has arranged for a community day to be held in Harehills Park to bring the community together in light of riots during the summer.Coun Mothin Ali has arranged for a community day to be held in Harehills Park to bring the community together in light of riots during the summer.
Coun Mothin Ali has arranged for a community day to be held in Harehills Park to bring the community together in light of riots during the summer. | Simon Hulme

A double decker bus was set on fire and police cars were turned over as hundreds of people took to the streets after an incident at a house involving social workers dealing with a child protection issue.

One clip that went viral in the wake of the disorder was Coun Ali and other community leaders intercepting wheelie bins that rioters were trying to throw onto the flames.

Coun Ali told the YEP that following the disorder a community meeting was held, during which the idea for the Community Day was raised.

He said: “We agreed that we wanted to see concrete action and one was to create a unity day where we can all come together to celebrate our differences and remind ourselves that we are stronger together than we are divided.”

Coun Mothin Ali was seen trying to stop rioters during the disorder in Harehills earlier this yearCoun Mothin Ali was seen trying to stop rioters during the disorder in Harehills earlier this year
Coun Mothin Ali was seen trying to stop rioters during the disorder in Harehills earlier this year | Simon Hulme

He said that he hopes that the event will be “the first of many” and become an annual event in the same vein as the Hyde Park Community Day, which itself was born out of local riots in 1995.

Coun Ali said: “They turned a negative into a positive and that’s what I’m trying to do here; create an event that’s going to last for many years.”

On what those attending can expect, he said: “It will be open to everyone. Whether you are on your own or with family, you will find family here.

“We are going very old school and basic. There’s going to be egg and spoon races and sack races, a bouncy castle and plenty of activities.”

Coun Ali also asked for any potential volunteers or event sponsors to get in touch.

GiptonLeeds

