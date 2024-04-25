Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hyde Park Unity Day has been an event to celebrate the diverse community of LS6 since 1996 but this year’s event has been postponed after a new committee took over the running of the event.

The event organisers have said in a statement: “As we are a quarter way through the year, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Unity Day until 2025.

“In doing so this allows the new committee time to get to grips and assess a strategy for moving forward, making next year's event even more relevant and memorable to the people of Hyde Park.”

Hyde Park Unity Day has been celebrated since 1996

The statement added: “But don't worry, we hear little quakes already from the team of plenty of smaller lovely, wonderful events for you to get involved with to connect even deeper with your neighbours and communities.

“The team will introduce themselves to you very soon and ask if we can all support them as fantastically as you have supported us over the years in keeping Unity Day the very important special event we all know and love.”

The statement added that a public meeting will be arranged in due course.

The community event was borne out of the Hyde Park riots which hit the neighbourhood in 1995, leaving a pub gutted by fire and generating many national news headlines.