VW Festival Harewood: Vintage car show returns to historic Leeds house - full tickets and travel information
Thousands of visitors are expected for the event, which celebrates all things Volkswagen and runs from Friday 8 to Sunday, August 10.
Known as one of the UK’s largest events for VW enthusiasts, the event will feature more than 250 vehicles on display, ranging from vintage Beetles and camper vans to modern Transporters and modified Golfs.
It combines classic car culture with live entertainment, food, music and activities for all ages. Here’s everything you need to know...
How much are tickets?
Tickets for the day start from £25 for adults and £10 for children aged 6 to 16, while under-6s go free.
Weekend camping tickets are available from £75 per adult and £20 per child. Entry is free for Harewood House members, though advance booking is required.
Can I buy tickets on the day?
Day tickets can be purchased in advance at the discounted rate by pre-booking or on the day upon arrival at the standard rate. Last admission is at 4pm on Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday. All camping must be pre-booked in advance.
Discount codes/promotions for standard Harewood tickets are not applicable over the VW Festival weekend.
Where can I park?
Visitors are advised that the main Harewood House car park will be closed during the event, and all vehicles will be directed to event parking fields nearby.
Event stewards will be on hand to assist with traffic flow. Buses from Harrogate and Leeds will be running regularly, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid queues.
Can I go into Harewood House with my VW Festival ticket?
Your VW Festival ticket includes access to the House, Gardens and Adventure Playground during normal opening hours.
Four-legged friends are welcome to attend the event on a lead, but they are not permitted in the marquees. Dogs are welcome in the grounds of Harewood on a lead excluding the Adventure Playground.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.