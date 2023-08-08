Attracting more than 20,000 visitors yearly across 1,000 acres of Yorkshire countryside, VW enthusiasts can admire the vehicle displays with 250 of the best vehicles coming to town for an action-filled weekend.

The annual event at Harewood caters for more than just car enthusiasts, with loads of family-friendly activities such as street acts, a fun fair, face painting and an adventure playground to enjoy.

VW Festival returns to Harewood for three days of car extravaganza. Picture by AJW Photography

To make every festival unique, the WV Festival features a new theme each year. And in 2023, it’s all about Sci-Fi and outer space, with visitors invited to come along dressed as their favourite Sci-Fi characters for a chance to win a prize at the fancy dress competition.

The festival will also be holding a raffle in aid of the charity Cash for Kids, where guests can purchase tickets for just £3 for a chance to win a vintage VW Beetle, fully restored by the Herbie Hospital team, a classic VW restoration garage in Leeds.

VW Festival organiser, Paul Scott, said: “We are so excited to have the VW Festival back again this summer in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, with some spectacular cars on show as well as an incredible line-up of live music and fantastic entertainment.

We are looking forward to welcoming people from across the country and we can’t wait to see all the crowds that gather for a fun weekend of VWs galore. Everyone is welcome at the event so please come and join us - we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Here is everything you need to know about the WV Festival 2023 at Harewood House in Leeds.

Everything you need to know about WV Festival 2023

20,000 guests are set to visit the festival. Picture by AJW Photography

When is the WV Festival 2023?

WV Festival 2023 returns to Leeds for three days on August 11-13.

Where is the WV Festival 2023?

The 2023 WV Festival is taking place at Harewood House, LS17 9LG in Leeds.

VW Festival 2023 vehicle displays

The following special displays will be sun over the Saturday and Sunday:

Aircooled

Ratty

Porsche

Golf R32

Audi R8 / RS

Coach-built Campers

Graffiti'd vehicles

Trophies will be awarded to the most impressive, interesting or innovative vehicles on each display on the Saturday.

VW Festival 2023 vehicle displays schedule:

Saturday

8AM to 10AM : Display vehicle entry

10AM to 4PM : Vehicle lockdown

2.30PM : Vehicle display winners announced

3PM : Winners parade in front of the house

5PM : Displays close

Sunday

8AM to 10AM : Display vehicle entry

10AM to 4PM : Vehicle lockdown

5PM : Displays close

VW Festival 2023 music lineup

The following bands are set to perform at VW Festival 2023:

The Dunwells - 7PM to 8PM

Drop Leg Steppers - Friday 8PM to 9PM

The Understudies - 9.30PM to 11PM

Simpatico - Saturday 5PM to 6PM

Acoustic Gallagher - Saturday 6PM to 7PM

Boneyard - Saturday 7.30PM to 8.30PM

Porkpie - Saturday 9PM to 11PM

Tom Dibb - All weekend

All live acts will take place in VW Festival’s two large marquees.

How to get tickets for WV Festival 2023

Tickets for the WV Festival 2023 are available via the official WV Festival website, with weekend tickets including camping.

As of August 7, 2023, Weekend Adult tickets for the main camping are sold out, but alternatives including Lakeview Camping and Family Camping are still available for £65.

There are also day tickets available for families (two adults and up to three kids) for £50, adults for £18 and children aged six to 16 for £8.

VW Festival 2023 banned items

As with most festivals, there are certain rules on what items guests are allowed to bring onto the site.

Dogs are allowed on the site, but have to be on leads at all times, and cleaned up after.

Guests can also bring their own alcohol, but are only allowed to bring two reasonable drinks per person into the main show area. Cans and glass bottles are not allowed for safety reasons, and visitors can either transfer their liquids into a plastic container or be provided with one upon entry to the show field.

Fires are not permitted under any circumstances for safety reasons, and BBQ’s are only allowed if they are off-ground.