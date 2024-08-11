Twenty-one photos from the Volkswagen Festival at Leeds' Harewood House

Around 300 VW vehicles have made their way to the stately home for the event which opened on Friday and continued through Saturday and today.
With Beetles, campervans and custom-made models on display, the VW Festival is the UK’s largest family-friendly Volkswagen show on the calendar.
The weekend was also packed with live entertainment and music, with a 90s fancy dress party taking place on Saturday evening.
And the good weather ensured bumper crowds came through the gates.
1. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
Staff and volunteers of Cash For Kids with the beetle renovated by the Beetle Hospital which was first prize in the raffle. This is the ninth car they have raffled at the festival raising over £100,000 for disadvantaged kids in Yorkshire. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | Steve Riding / National World
2. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
Stew Turner of Pudsey with his VW Caddy Mk 3 with a 2 litre petrol turbo engine. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | Steve Riding / National World
3. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
Andy McLauchlan with his dog Mr Wilson and his cousin Steve O'Connor. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | Steve Riding / National World
4. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
Mark McGrath and Sam Rothera of Oakwood, Leeds with the camper van and last generation Beetle at the camp site ready to put the vehicles on display. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | Steve Riding / National World
5. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
Andy Taylor of Tadcaster polishes his Lupo GTI in raven blue. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | Steve Riding / National World
6. VW Festival 2024 at Harewood House sat 10-08-2024 picture Steve Riding
A busy weekend for the VW festival. (pic by Steve Riding / National World) | (pic by Steve Riding / National World)