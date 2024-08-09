VW Festival 2024 Harewood: Car show returns this weekend with a brand-new music stage and over 300 cars on display
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whether you’re a VW enthusiast or just looking for a fun weekend out with the family, the 2024 event at Harewood is set to offer three days of diverse entertainment and amazing displays at the Leeds estate.
VW Festival is the UK’s largest family-friendly Volkswagen show, taking place at the historic Harewood House from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.
The event promises a weekend packed with live entertainment, music and an impressive display of over 300 cars and VW vehicles.
2024 is set to be “bigger and better” than ever, as it features a brand-new outdoor stage set to bring a non-stop 90s party.
There will also be a massive 90s fancy dress party on Saturday evening - with a competition.
Those looking to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience are able to spend their stay at the campsite.
Unfortunately, all camping and full weekend tickets are sold out - but if you still fancy stopping by for one of the days, there are day tickets available for adults, children and families.
Where is VW Festival 2024?
The festival takes place at Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG
Can I still get tickets to VW Festival 2024?
The festival kicked off at noon on Friday, August 9, and all weekend and camping tickets sold out ahead of the event.
There are still a number of one-day tickets available for those who with to take part in the extravaganza.
Entry costs £20 for adults, £8 for children (6-16) and £50 for families (two adults and up to three children) and can be found on the VW Festival website.
VW Festival 2024 line-up
Main stage
Friday
- 19:00 EVER
- 20:00 Handome Dan and the Mavericks
- 21:30 C-Collective
Saturday
- 12:00 Silver Lakes
- 13:15 Twenty Dollar Wedding
- 14:30 Fishing4Compliments
- 15:45 Arcade
- 17:00 Whiskey Pistols
- 18:15 The Pretty Weeds
- 19:30 Fancy Dress Competition
- 20:00 TBA
- 21:30 NME
Sunday
- 12:00 Voice of the Town
- 13:30 Big Red and the Grinners
Tree top (family tent)
Friday
- 15:30 Alex the Magician
- 16:00 Austin Powerz Party
- 16:00 Drumming Workshop
- 16:15 Grannies
- 17:00 Kids Silent Disco
- 17:30 Dan the Hat
- 18:00 Music Bingo
- 18:15 Grannies
- 19:00 Austin Powerz Party
- 19:30 Dan the Hat
- 20:00 Austin Powerz Party
- 20:45 Silent Disco - £2pp headset rental charge
- 21:00 LED Hula Hoop Workshop
Saturday
- 10:30 Tatty Bumpkin Yoga
- 10:30 Alex the Magician
- 11:00 Drumming workshop
- 11:30 Dog Show
- 11:30 Dan the Hat
- 12:00 Crafts
- 12:30 Anyone for Tennis
- 13:00 CIRCUS
- 13:00 Drumming workshop
- 13:00 Alex the Magician
- 13:30 Bumbulum the Fool
- 14:00 Crafts
- 14:00 Drumming Workshop
- 14:00 Boom Whacker
- 14:30 Dog Show
- 15:30 CIRCUS
- 15:30 Alex The Magician -Balloon Modelling
- 15:30 Dan the Hat
- 16:00 Kids Disco
- 16:30 Anyone for Tennis
- 17:00 Bumbulum the Fool
- 17:00 Austin Powerz Music
- 17:00 Bubbles
- 17:30 Austin Powerz Quiz
- 18:30 Austin Powerz Party
- 19:00 Dan the Hat
- 19:30 Hypnotist
- 20:00 Anyone for Tennis
- 20:30 Bumbulum the Fool
- 21:00 Silent Disco - £2pp headset rental charge
- 21:00 Fire Show
- 21:00 LED Hula Hoop workshop
Sunday
- 10:00 Tatty Bumpkin Yoga
- 11:00 CIRCUS
- 11:00 Drumming workshop
- 11:00 Alex the Magician
- 11:30 Crafts
- 12:00 Darryl's Juggling Show
- 12:00 Alex The Magician - Balloon Modelling
- 12:30 Dog Show
- 13:00 Drumming workshop
- 13:30 Darryl's Juggling Show
- 13:30 CIRCUS
- 14:00 Drumming workshop
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.