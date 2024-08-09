Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opening its gates today (Friday, August 9), from noon, the 2024 edition of the festival will feature an “incredible” car show, a brand-new outdoor stage and over 300 cars - mainly Volkswagen - on display.

Whether you’re a VW enthusiast or just looking for a fun weekend out with the family, the 2024 event at Harewood is set to offer three days of diverse entertainment and amazing displays at the Leeds estate.

VW Festival is the UK’s largest family-friendly Volkswagen show, taking place at the historic Harewood House from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.

Flashback to last year's spectacular VW Festival at Harewood House near Leeds.

The event promises a weekend packed with live entertainment, music and an impressive display of over 300 cars and VW vehicles.

2024 is set to be “bigger and better” than ever, as it features a brand-new outdoor stage set to bring a non-stop 90s party.

There will also be a massive 90s fancy dress party on Saturday evening - with a competition.

Those looking to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience are able to spend their stay at the campsite.

Unfortunately, all camping and full weekend tickets are sold out - but if you still fancy stopping by for one of the days, there are day tickets available for adults, children and families.

Where is VW Festival 2024?

The festival takes place at Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG

Can I still get tickets to VW Festival 2024?

The festival kicked off at noon on Friday, August 9, and all weekend and camping tickets sold out ahead of the event.

There are still a number of one-day tickets available for those who with to take part in the extravaganza.

Entry costs £20 for adults, £8 for children (6-16) and £50 for families (two adults and up to three children) and can be found on the VW Festival website.

VW Festival 2024 line-up

Main stage

Friday

19:00 EVER

20:00 Handome Dan and the Mavericks

21:30 C-Collective

Saturday

12:00 Silver Lakes

13:15 Twenty Dollar Wedding

14:30 Fishing4Compliments

15:45 Arcade

17:00 Whiskey Pistols

18:15 The Pretty Weeds

19:30 Fancy Dress Competition

20:00 TBA

21:30 NME

Sunday

12:00 Voice of the Town

13:30 Big Red and the Grinners

Tree top (family tent)

Friday

15:30 Alex the Magician

16:00 Austin Powerz Party

16:00 Drumming Workshop

16:15 Grannies

17:00 Kids Silent Disco

17:30 Dan the Hat

18:00 Music Bingo

18:15 Grannies

19:00 Austin Powerz Party

19:30 Dan the Hat

20:00 Austin Powerz Party

20:45 Silent Disco - £2pp headset rental charge

21:00 LED Hula Hoop Workshop

Saturday

10:30 Tatty Bumpkin Yoga

10:30 Alex the Magician

11:00 Drumming workshop

11:30 Dog Show

11:30 Dan the Hat

12:00 Crafts

12:30 Anyone for Tennis

13:00 CIRCUS

13:00 Drumming workshop

13:00 Alex the Magician

13:30 Bumbulum the Fool

14:00 Crafts

14:00 Drumming Workshop

14:00 Boom Whacker

14:30 Dog Show

15:30 CIRCUS

15:30 Alex The Magician -Balloon Modelling

15:30 Dan the Hat

16:00 Kids Disco

16:30 Anyone for Tennis

17:00 Bumbulum the Fool

17:00 Austin Powerz Music

17:00 Bubbles

17:30 Austin Powerz Quiz

18:30 Austin Powerz Party

19:00 Dan the Hat

19:30 Hypnotist

20:00 Anyone for Tennis

20:30 Bumbulum the Fool

21:00 Silent Disco - £2pp headset rental charge

21:00 Fire Show

21:00 LED Hula Hoop workshop

Sunday

10:00 Tatty Bumpkin Yoga

11:00 CIRCUS

11:00 Drumming workshop

11:00 Alex the Magician

11:30 Crafts

12:00 Darryl's Juggling Show

12:00 Alex The Magician - Balloon Modelling

12:30 Dog Show

13:00 Drumming workshop

13:30 Darryl's Juggling Show

13:30 CIRCUS

14:00 Drumming workshop