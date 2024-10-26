Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds Whisky Festival is back.

Taking place at the Royal Armouries on Saturday November 2, the much-loved festival is set to be “bigger and better” than ever.

The team at Studio Events have specially selected some of the best brands and will be bringing their ambassadors, makers and creators into one room to give customers insider knowledge on their favourite distilleries from across the globe.

Featured at the festival will be more than 100 different whiskies ready to sample in a personalised Whisky Fest tasting glasses. Local favourites such as Yorkshire distillers Filey Bay will be returning, whilst new exhibitors such as Fielden and The Whistler will also be welcomed in this year’s lineup.

Leeds Whisky Festival is coming to Royal Armouries this year. Photo: Leeds Whisky Festival | Leeds Whisky Festival

Also included in the ticket price (£44.04) is access to interactive masterclasses led by whisky experts that will run throughout the event.

Guests can look forward to engaging discussions from Jack Daniels, MONIN and Liquor Studio all while sampling a variety of products and gaining deeper insights into whisky creation.

An exciting addition to this year is the Speed Sour Bar where guests can try their luck at making the fastest whisky sour in town to win a MONIN cocktail kit with everything needed to make a batch of whisky sours.

Leeds-favourites wine and liquor merchants, Latitude will be operating the bottle shop. Cheese and charcuterie will also be available from the Cheesy Living Co.

Lee Jones, head of Studio Group, said: “Whisky Fest is our biggest festival so it’s important to keep the lineup fresh and representative of the ever-changing World of Whisky.

“It’s a great opportunity to understand the category if you’re a novice or revisit old favourites if you consider yourself an enthusiast.”

This is the third and final festival for Studio Events after delivering the iconic Leeds Rum and Leeds Tequila festivals in July and September.

The Studio Events team have also been busy running masterclasses and tastings in The Liquor Studio on Lower Briggate with a range of new and exciting masterclasses launching in November.

Find out more about the event and buy tickets via the brand’s official Eventbrite page.