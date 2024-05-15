Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant: Award-winning Leeds wine retailer welcomes customers in new venue
In late 2023, the team behind Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant, located in Cherry Tree Walk, announced they had secured the keys to a new premises on The Calls.
The business, which had traded from its previous location since it was founded nearly 16 years ago, was forced to leave due to health and safety concerns. It was last open for trade on May 4.
Just two days later, its new site, which is three times the size of its previous venue, was ready to welcome customers.
Manager Max Whisker said: “It was a long slog but it's absolutely amazing to welcome everyone in. We've been working behind closed doors on this for ages so it's just nice to finally open.
“There's a lot of amazing customers who really love Latitude. We've got a really lovely following and so many people are behind us, just to grow and to do something new.
“Everyone has been speechless [seeing the new space], which is lovely.”
Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant will continue to operate as a retail shop, with more than 1000 wines of offer. In the coming weeks, it will also open as a bar serving wine by the glass, as well as cocktails and spirits. The bar will also serve cheese and charcuterie boards.
The business has stood firm through the economic crash, the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis. Last year, Latitude scooped Best Independent Spirit Retailer at the Drink Retailing Awards 2023, going up against much larger businesses.
