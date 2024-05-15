Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Leeds-based wine retailer has opened its doors after relocation.

In late 2023, the team behind Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant, located in Cherry Tree Walk, announced they had secured the keys to a new premises on The Calls.

The business, which had traded from its previous location since it was founded nearly 16 years ago, was forced to leave due to health and safety concerns. It was last open for trade on May 4.

The team at Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant in Leeds, which has moved to The Calls. (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Just two days later, its new site, which is three times the size of its previous venue, was ready to welcome customers.

Manager Max Whisker said: “It was a long slog but it's absolutely amazing to welcome everyone in. We've been working behind closed doors on this for ages so it's just nice to finally open.

“There's a lot of amazing customers who really love Latitude. We've got a really lovely following and so many people are behind us, just to grow and to do something new.

“Everyone has been speechless [seeing the new space], which is lovely.”

Latitude Wine and Liquor Merchant will continue to operate as a retail shop, with more than 1000 wines of offer. In the coming weeks, it will also open as a bar serving wine by the glass, as well as cocktails and spirits. The bar will also serve cheese and charcuterie boards.