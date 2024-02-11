13 heroic pictures as superheroes descend on Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

Visitors will be able to sharpen their skills at the superhero academy, meet their favourite caped crusaders and see live recreations of iconic scenes from movies, using weapons and replicas from the Royal Armouries collection.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the opening weekend's action...
1. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries
Harry, nine, Ben, seven and Joe, 10 meet Batman. Photo: Steve Riding
Ruben Sams, four, meets his hero Spiderman. Photo: Steve Riding
Batman meets Olive Taylor-Davies, three, and brother Arthor, five, of Ackwoth. Photo: Steve Riding
Ben Berry, six tries out the shooting game. Photo: Steve Riding
Evelyn Mckee has fun with Marvel's Black Widow. Photo: Steve Riding
Aspiring heroes were treated to a special exercise class operated by Yorkshire Circus. Photo: Steve Riding