13 heroic pictures as superheroes descend on Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds

Superheroes are swooping into Leeds this February half-term.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The 'Superheroes' string of events, demonstrations and shows will take place during the February half-term at the Royal Armouries Museum and will feature a host of recognisable faces, costumes and masks.

Visitors will be able to sharpen their skills at the superhero academy, meet their favourite caped crusaders and see live recreations of iconic scenes from movies, using weapons and replicas from the Royal Armouries collection.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the best of the opening weekend's action...

Harry, nine, Ben, seven and Joe, 10 meet Batman.

1. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

Ruben Sams, four, meets his hero Spiderman.

2. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

Batman meets Olive Taylor-Davies, three, and brother Arthor, five, of Ackwoth.

3. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

Ben Berry, six tries out the shooting game.

4. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

Evelyn Mckee has fun with Marvel's Black Widow.

5. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

Aspiring heroes were treated to a special exercise class operated by Yorkshire Circus.

6. Superheroes half term event at the Royal Armouries

