Lewis Capaldi could turn up at YOUR house before he supports Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park gig

Lewis Capaldi could turn up at your door before he hits the stage supporting Ed Sheeran at his Roundhay Park gig.

The 'Somebody You Love' singer will be out and about in Leeds on Saturday, August 17 handing out his favourite dish - burritos.

Three lucky Deliveroo customers will be in with a chance to meet Capaldi.

To enter visit the website and fill out your details.

Capaldi will be supporting Ed Sheeran alongside The Darkness.

He will play a 30 minute set from 6.15pm until 6.45pm.

The Darkness will play from 7.15pm to 7.45pm.

Ed Sheeran will perform at 8.30pm.

