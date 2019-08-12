Full list of Ed Sheeran road closures announced by Leeds Council including no stopping zones

The full list of road closures for the Ed Sheeran concerts have been announced by Leeds City Council - including a host of no stopping zones.

Ed Sheeran is set to play two huge open air concerts on August 16th and August 17th in Roundhay Park.

The following roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential managed access to properties as required, from 10.00am on Friday August 16th until 04.00am on Saturday August 17th and from 10.00am on Saturday August 17th until 04.00am on Sunday August 19th 2019.

The closures will be removed as soon as it is safe to do so following each concert.

Princes Avenue - Whole

Mansion Lane - Whole

Park Avenue - Whole

West Avenue - Whole

Wetherby Road - Oakwood Lane to Easterly Road

Old Park Road - Whole

Park View Crescent - Whole

Lidgett Park Road - Princes Avenue to Old Park Road

No Stopping/Towing Zones will be in place on the following roads from 00.01am on Friday August 16th until 04.00am on Sunday August 18th 2019.

Princes Avenue - Whole

Mansion Lane - Whole

Park Avenue - Whole

West Avenue - Whole

Wetherby Road - From Oakwood Lane to Easterly Road

Old Park Road - Whole

Park Lane - Whole

Street Lane - North side from Princes Avenue to Roman Avenue

South side from Princes Avenue to Shaftesbury Avenue

Oakwood Lane - From Roundhay Road to Easterly Road

Park View Crescent - Whole

North Park Avenue - Whole

Lidgett Park Road - Whole

Gledhow Lane - From Roundhay Road to Lidgett Lane

Fitzroy Drive - From Gledhow Lane to Oakwell Crescent

Lidgett Lane - Whole

Gledhow Wood Rd - Whole

Thorn Lane - Whole

Red Hall Lane - From Wetherby Road in a westerly direction

Wetherby Road (except Hackney Carriage vehicles) - South side from a point opposite the entrance to the Church of Roundhay St John in an easterly direction to a point 50m west of the junction with Easterly Road