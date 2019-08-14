You can STILL grab tickets for Ed Sheeran's Roundhay Park concert this weekend

Ed Sheeran is set to play at Roundhay Park this weekend in a huge open air concert - and tickets are still available.

The hit singer will be joined by The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi when his tour comes to Leeds on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

Saturday's leg of the tour is completely sold out, but tickets are still available for Friday.

Tickets cost £82.50 plus a transaction fee and can be purchased from See Tickets.

The gig will start at 4pm on both days and ticket holders are advised to bring their umbrellas, as this is when rain is forecast for Leeds.

There are no paper tickets for the concert and ticket holders must bring photo ID which matches the name on the payment card in order to be allowed entry.

