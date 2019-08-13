Rain forecast for Ed Sheeran Roundhay Park Leeds concerts on Friday and Saturday

Have your say

Music fans may have to watch Ed Sheeran in the rain during the chart-topper's concerts in Leeds this week, according to early weather forecasts.

The popstar will bring parts of the city to a standstill when he takes to the stage at Roundhay Park on Friday and Saturday.

The concerts, which include sets from supporting acts Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness, begin at 4pm on both days.

But, according to the Met Office, early forecasts show rainfall starting from 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

Weather forecast Friday

Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime

Temperatures: 17C-14C

7am-10am: Cloudy

1pm: Rain

4pm-7pm: Rain

Weather forecast Saturday

Sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by lunchtime.

Temperatures: 12C-19C

7am-10am: Sunny

1pm: Heavy rain

4pm-7pm: intermittent sunshine and rain