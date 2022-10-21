Emmerdale fans are set to visit the Yorkshire dales for an unforgettable experience that has been designed to celebrate the ITV soap’s 50th anniversary.

An exact replica of Esholt, West Yorkshire, which is the village used for the scenes in Emmerdale has been opened to the public for an immersive experience.

Here is how you can celebrate your favourite soap by going behind the scenes of the most famous village in Yorkshire with a special edition anniversary tour.

Where is it?

Yorkshire dales (getty images)

The tour begins outside the New Inn Pub Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU. After parking your car in the free car park you will board the complementary minibus which will take you to the Harewood Estate. The mini-bus will return you back to the New Inn Pub at the end of the tour.

What’s included?

You will explore the stunning views of Emmerdale village, home of all your favourite characters from the show.

Enjoy a 90-minute guided tour where you will be able to see the legendary Woolpack, Cafe Mainstreet, David’s shop and so much more.

When is it open?

The available tour dates are every Saturday and Sunday from 8th October to 11th December. It will also be open from 17th December - 22nd December and the 27th December to the 30th December.

All tour dates must be pre-booked.

Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale (Getty Images)

How to book?

Tickets and gift vouchers for the Tour are available to book directly on the Emmerdale tour website. Book your tour on: emmerdalevillagetour.co.uk

How much is it?

Adult ticket £35

Child ticket £35 (age 5-15)

