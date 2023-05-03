British rock band Duran Duran are set to perform in Leeds this week as part of their Future Past UK and Ireland tour. The new wave group which formed in 1987 will take to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena alongside their support acts Jake Shears and LIA LIA.

Duran Duran celebrated a landmark year in 2022 as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as well as performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in 2021 they released their new studio album FUTURE PAST which was hailed their best by critics and fans, four decades into their rich and storied career.

When the tour was announced Duran Duran’s lead vocalist Simon Le Bon said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

Duran Duran door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena

Duran Duran will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 4. Doors will open at 6 pm. The event is scheduled to start at 7.20 pm.

Duran Duran are set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena this week

When is Duran Duran expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Duran Duran setlist

A full setlist has not been released for Duran Duran’s tour in Leeds, but this is the set from their London O2 gig earlier this month according to setlist.fm which can be expected to be similar.

Night Boat

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

INVISIBLE

The James Bond Theme

A View to a Kill

Notorious

GIVE IT ALL UP

Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak

Is There Something I Should Know?

Friends of Mine

Careless Memories

Ordinary World

ANNIVERSARY

Planet Earth

Play Video

White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)

(Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)

The Reflex

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the ‘80s

Encore:

Come Undone

Play Video

Save a Prayer

Play Video

Rio

Duran Duran support act at Leeds First Direct Arena

Jake Shears and LIA LIA have been confirmed as special guests for Duran Duran

Tickets for Duran Duran at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Duran Duran in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £64.95. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Duran Duran UK tour dates

April 29 – The AO Arena, Manchester

May 1 - The O2, London

May 2 - The O2, London

May 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham