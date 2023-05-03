Duran Duran at Leeds First Direct Arena: Everything you need to know including door times & support act
Duran Duran are set to perform at Leeds First Direct Arena this week - here’s everything you need to know ahead of the concert
British rock band Duran Duran are set to perform in Leeds this week as part of their Future Past UK and Ireland tour. The new wave group which formed in 1987 will take to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena alongside their support acts Jake Shears and LIA LIA.
Duran Duran celebrated a landmark year in 2022 as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as well as performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.
Meanwhile, in 2021 they released their new studio album FUTURE PAST which was hailed their best by critics and fans, four decades into their rich and storied career.
When the tour was announced Duran Duran’s lead vocalist Simon Le Bon said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year for Duran Duran - mainly down to the incredible fans we have around the world. Next Spring we will be back on home soil once again to continue the party.
“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, still able to introduce the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."
Duran Duran door opening times at Leeds First Direct Arena
Duran Duran will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 4. Doors will open at 6 pm. The event is scheduled to start at 7.20 pm.
When is Duran Duran expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?
The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.
Duran Duran setlist
A full setlist has not been released for Duran Duran’s tour in Leeds, but this is the set from their London O2 gig earlier this month according to setlist.fm which can be expected to be similar.
Night Boat
The Wild Boys
Hungry Like the Wolf
INVISIBLE
The James Bond Theme
A View to a Kill
Notorious
GIVE IT ALL UP
Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak
Is There Something I Should Know?
Friends of Mine
Careless Memories
Ordinary World
ANNIVERSARY
Planet Earth
Play Video
White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It)
(Grandmaster Melle Mel cover)
The Reflex
Girls on Film / Acceptable in the ‘80s
Encore:
Come Undone
Play Video
Save a Prayer
Play Video
Rio
Duran Duran support act at Leeds First Direct Arena
Jake Shears and LIA LIA have been confirmed as special guests for Duran Duran
Tickets for Duran Duran at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Duran Duran in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £64.95. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.
Duran Duran UK tour dates
April 29 – The AO Arena, Manchester
May 1 - The O2, London
May 2 - The O2, London
May 4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
May 5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
May 7 - 3 Arena, Dublin