Millions of people around the world will be celebrating the Festival of Light over the next two days.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture and falls on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1 this year.

Houses and temples will be lit up with lamps and lanterns over the next few days and fireworks will decorate the skies as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across India celebrate the special day.

The Indian diaspora also join in the festivities wholeheartedly and there are some events taking place in Leeds this Diwali.

The Festival of Light is back. Here's everything you need to know about Diwali 2024. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about Diwali 2024 in Leeds.

What is Diwali?

Diwali or Deepavali is most commonly known as the Hindu Festival of Lights. Celebrated over a five-day period, the festival remembers the victory of light over darkness and good over evil for Hindus.

When is Diwali 2024?

This year, Diwali is held on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1.

Who celebrates Diwali and why?

Hindus believe Diwali to be the return of Lord Rama, an avatar of Vishnu, from 14 years of exile.

Sikhs call the day Bandi Chhor Divas, which translates to "Day of Liberation". They commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind and 52 political prisoners who were imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.

Jains also celebrate Diwali, in remembrance of the day Lord Mahavira who attained enlightenment.

How do people celebrate Diwali?

Diwali is often celebrated by decorating homes with oil lamps (diyas), lights, rangoli and more. Many communities come together to share food and sweet dishes and light fireworks in the evening too.

How is Leeds celebrating Diwali?

Last week, the Leeds Connect community hosted a Diwali celebration at ARIA suites in the heart of Leeds, drawing a crowd of around 275 people in a joyful display of tradition and unity.

Upcoming events include a Diwali party at Stylus, Leeds University Union, on Saturday, November 2 and a selection of South Asian titles screened at The Light Vue from Thursday, October 31 onwards.