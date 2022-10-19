Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost here. It will see five days of food, worship and entertainment for Jains, Sikhs, Hindus and more. This year’s festival starts on Monday, October 24, but events are taking place both before and after.

The festival is celebrated universally by members of many different religions and cultures over five days. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil, with candles and fireworks usually being lit on the third day to banish evil forces.

Diwali is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year, and has been celebrated for centuries by different communities who have found their own meaning in the celebration. In Hinduism, different Diwali stories are celebrated in different areas, with them all celebrating the theme of good triumphing over evil.

This year, several celebrations are taking place both in communities and in restaurants and places of worship. Yorkshire Evening Post has created a short guide on how Diwali is celebrated as well as where to celebrate the Indian festival of lights in Leeds this year.

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights.

How is Diwali celebrated?

On day one of Diwali, Dhanteras, the Hindu goddess of prosperity, wealth, beauty and youth is celebrated. Celebrants usually start the celebration by buying new jewellery, apparel utensils, as well as cleaning and decorating their home with decorations such as rangolis made from coloured fine powder or sand. They also light lights to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of riches and fortune.

The second day of Diwali is known as Kali Chaudas, Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdasi, and commemorates Hindu deity Krishna’s victory over evil god Narakasura in Hindu mythology. Some celebrants honour his victory by putting up glittering lights.

The third day of Diwali is the most important day of the five day holiday. On this day families and friends gather to feast and exchange presents and sweets. People light lamps and candles to welcome the blessing of light and prosperity from goddess Lakshmi.

On the fourth day of Diwali, some Hindu communities in northern India celebrate how Krishna overcame the Hindu god king Indra by pulling a mountain. This is celebrated by making little heaps of cow dung.

Day five is the final day of Diwali, and is celebrated by brothers and sisters honouring each other with prayers. The day is often celebrated with fireworks to celebrate the final day of Diwali.

Three Diwali 2022 events in Leeds

Morley Indians Annual Diwali Get Together 2022

Where: Morley Town Hall, Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Morley Indians are hosting this year’s “flagship Diwali 2022 event” at Morley Town Hall on November 19. The event aims to bring people from the Indian diaspora together for a grand celebration of the annual Diwali festival of lights.

The celebration will offer Indian culture programs, authentic Indian food, and entertainment for the whole family. The celebrations will also include the presentation of the Morley Indians Icon 2022 award as well as prizes for sports events and academic excellence achieved by Morley Indian kids.

Tickets are £15 for children between the ages of five and 12 and £30 for anyone aged12 or older. For more information or to buy tickets visit the event site .

Diwali dinner & dance at De Baga

Where: 8b Stainbeck Ln, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 3QY

When: Sunday, 23 October 2022 at 6:30 PM onwards

Indian restaurant De Baga is hosting a Diwali celebration on Sunday, October 23 with three course menus, dance, firework and entertainment for the whole family. The restaurant offers a vegetarian and a non-vegetarian menu with plenty of sharing dishes and deserts.

The non-vegetarian menu is £40 per person for a three course meal and £30 for the vegetarian menu, and kids eat for £6.95 per person. For more information or to book a table please visit De Baga’s website .

Kali Puja 2022

Where: Leeds Hindu Mandir, 36 Alexandra Road,Leeds, Leeds LS6 1RF

When: Monday, 24 October 2022 at 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM