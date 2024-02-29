Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 of the best-rated music venues in Leeds according to Google reviews including the Irish Centre and Wardrobe

Gig-goers are truly spoilt for choice in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Whether hitting the likes of the Brudenell or The Wardrobe to get up close and personal for a sweaty mosh pit, the arena for a high-budget extravaganza or heading to the baroque surroundings of the Howard Assembly Room to be left in awe, there's always something to pique your interest.

It's no surprise that this vast range of spots has helped define Leeds as an essential stop-off point for touring acts and helped nurture some fantastic new bands as of late.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

We ventured through the long list of venues in Leeds on Google reviews to see which were the most consistently well reviewed.

Have a look at some of the highest regarded and what people had to say in the gallery below.

Related topics:Leeds