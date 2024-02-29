13 of the best-rated music venues in Leeds according to Google reviews including the Irish Centre and Wardrobe
Whether hitting the likes of the Brudenell or The Wardrobe to get up close and personal for a sweaty mosh pit, the arena for a high-budget extravaganza or heading to the baroque surroundings of the Howard Assembly Room to be left in awe, there's always something to pique your interest.
It's no surprise that this vast range of spots has helped define Leeds as an essential stop-off point for touring acts and helped nurture some fantastic new bands as of late.
We ventured through the long list of venues in Leeds on Google reviews to see which were the most consistently well reviewed.
Have a look at some of the highest regarded and what people had to say in the gallery below.