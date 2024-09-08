Dear reader, this review starts with a plea: you need to go to Bombay Junction.

The Leeds suburb of Bramley is an area this reviewer is rather familiar with. I grew up down the road and spent a period living in the area. There are great people in Bramley, some cracking takeaways, a gem of a Wetherspoon boozer and the fantastic Against The Grain brewpub.

However, I never associated Bramley with restaurants. While other areas of Leeds have developed vibrant food scenes, I always felt Bramley was outdone by neighbours such as Farsley and Horsforth when it came to grub.

I was therefore delighted to discover an absolute gem of a restaurant in Bombay Junction, handily located on Upper Town Street. The venue draws influence from different areas of India, fusing ideas to create a wonderfully eclectic menu.

Bombay Junction's lamb kolhapuri.

You may not be familiar with the names of many dishes on offer - I certainly wasn’t - but friendly staff are more than happy to explain what you may or may not enjoy depending on your tastes.

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of inspiration derived from the food of Bombay, known as Mumbai in the modern day. The restaurant’s menu pays homage to Bombay’s street food culture, as well as weaving in influences of Goa and nomadic tribes of the western mountain range.

I kicked things off with pani puri as a starter, an immensely popular street food dish. Puffed pastry is hollowed out and filled with mashed potato, before being served with spicy tangy water. It was delicious but light - a perfect starter.

Our server was also kind enough to bring out a free portion of dhai puri, which combined the mashed potato with a chickpeas mixture and was also an absolute treat. My partner opted for the chicken lollipop, which was served with a moreish schezwan sauce.

On to the mains. I went for the lamb kolhapuri, venturing into unfamiliar territory with a dish I had not tried before. It was not my first spicy lamb dish, but it was without a doubt the fieriest and most flavour-packed one I had ever eaten. My partner ordered the bombaiya butter chicken, which beautifully blended creaminess and spice.

There is also a delicious beer selection, with the standard lagers you would expect to wash down a curry as well as offerings from Kirkstall Brewery. Starters, mains, a tandoori rot, garlic rice and three beers came to £62.40, a price more than fair for the quality and quantity of food served.

There is a reason this review started with a plea. I went to Bombay Junction on a Sunday evening, booking a table via the restaurant’s website. We were the only people in.

While there was a steady stream of takeaway orders keeping the kitchen busy, it was frustrating to see no one else taking advantage of the excellent service and superb food. The interior is stylish, referencing dish influences in a modern fashion. Everything about the visit was top notch, so do yourself a favour and give it a go.

Factfile

Address: 283-285 Upper Town St, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 3JT

Telephone: 0113 257 4422

Opening hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Sunday: 5-9:45pm

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 6/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.25/10