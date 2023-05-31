In celebration of 100 magical years of Disney , a brand new concert is set to tour across UK arenas including Leeds First Direct Arena this week. The concert will feature fan favourites from the Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Encanto, and more.

Strictly Come Dancing star and Disney super-fan Janette Manrara will host the tour, which will feature a cast of star soloists and ensemble performers from recent Disney in Concert tours. The show will also include hits from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel .

Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company has released 60 of the world’s most-loved films with fantastical soundtracks providing a backdrop to a wide variety of heroes and heroines.

Disney in Concert’ started touring arenas across the globe in 2016, bringing the vast Disney all over the world. It is due to come to Leeds on June 1. We have rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the concert.

, Disney100: The Concert is a multimedia experience featuring legendary film scenes on a giant screen, whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra

How to get last minute tickets for Disney100: The Concert

Last minute general sale tickets are available via the Ticketmaster website . At the time of writing tickets cost from £37.50.

Door opening times for Disney100: The Concert in Leeds

Doors will open at Leeds First Direct Arena at 6pm and the concert will start at 7pm on June 1.

Disney100 line-up

The soloists and performers have strong musical theatre pedigree, including the West End, Broadway, and beyond. Announced for the show so far are: Bessy Ewa, Charlie Burn, Cleve September, Anton Zetterholm, Roberta Valentini, Georgina Hagen, Richard-Salvador Wolff, Tobias Joch and Masengu Kanyinda.

Disney 100: The Concert full UK tour dates