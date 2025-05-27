One of the original ‘superstar DJs’ is set to headline a popular daytime clubbing events in Leeds that is returning for its tenth edition.

Brandon Block will perform at Project House on Armley Road next Saturday (May 31) as the increasingly popular Club Classics series returns after holding nine sold out events in the city so far.

The daytime disco event, which began at The Old Woollen in Farsley in 2022, is aimed at the over 30s and features classic anthems from 5pm to 11pm.

Brandon Block will DJ at Project House for the tenth Club Classics to be held in Leeds | Club Classics

Headliner Brandon Block cemented his ‘superstar DJ’ status alongside Alex P through holding a residency on the terrace at Space in Ibiza for over five years in the 1990s.

Founder of Club Classics Gavin Lampitt said: “It’s a great coup for us as he fits the bill perfectly.

“He was one of the early pioneers of the genre and a name that everyone from back in the day will recognise.”

During that time he and Alex P also hosted a popular show on MTV Dance, where they toured Ibiza interviewing clubbers around the island.

Gavin Lampitt founded Club Classics in 2022, when it was held at The Old Woolen in Farsley

However, the Brandon most famous moment was not his finest, as he appeared intoxicated onstage during the Brit Awards in 2000 before having an awkward exchange with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who was presenting an award.

Life is much more laid back for the DJ nowadays, who has turned to mental health and wellbeing coaching while residing down in Bournemouth.

Club Classics founder Gavin Lampitt said; “He very rarely travels this far north these days but when he heard about the Club Classics events he was quickly sold on the idea and can't wait to join the party.”

Also performing at the event will be Jon Fitz of Herd & Fitz fame and Leeds based DJs Marc Leaf and Gavin Lampitt. There will also be a performance by Sheryl Jay of her 90s hit ‘Let The Beat Hit ‘Em’.

There is also live saxophone and percussion provided by Saxmode & Miriam Drums as well as the Club Classics Disco-Ball Dancers.

Gavin, who has been a DJ in Leeds for more than two decades, said "Project House is the perfect event space to host our parties with both indoor and outdoor areas, it really does open up the options in the summer months.

"What more can you ask for than partying and re-living your youth with likeminded people of a similar age who are not quite ready to hang up their dancing shoes.

"Starting at 5pm and running till 11pm means everybody can get home and be tucked up in bed for midnight feeling fresh for whatever Sunday brings.

“You can even satisfy your appetite throughout the day with the tasty food available from on-site food vendors.”

To avoid missing out on May’s event visit the Skiddle website for tickets.