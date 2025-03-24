A daytime clubbing event that has taken Leeds by storm is set to return for its 10th outing.

After nine sell out events in Leeds and more still across West Yorkshire, Club Classics returns to Project House on Armley Road on Saturday, May 31, for an afternoon of old school bangers and hands-in-the-air anthems from the 90s and 00s.

Aimed at those over 30, the soundtrack will be provided this time around by 90s Ibiza mainstay Brandon Block, as well as Jon Fitz of Herd & Fitz fame.

Leeds based DJs Marc Leaf and Gavin Lampitt, who founded Club Classics in 2022, will also be spinning discs and there will be a performance by Sheryl Jay of her 90s hit ‘Let The Beat Hit ‘Em’.

Accompanying the dj's there is also live saxophone and percussion provided by Saxmode & Miriam Drums as well as the Club Classics Disco-Ball Dancers.

Gavin, who has been a DJ in Leeds for more than two decades, said "Project House is the perfect event space to host our parties with both indoor and outdoor areas, it really does open up the options in the Summer months.

"What more can you ask for than partying and re-living your youth with likeminded people of a similar age who are not quite ready to hang up their dancing shoes.

"Starting at 5pm and running till 11pm means everybody can get home and be tucked up in bed for midnight feeling fresh for whatever Sunday brings.

“You can even satisfy your appetite throughout the day with the tasty food available from on-site food vendors.”

To avoid missing out on May’s event visit the Skiddle website for tickets.