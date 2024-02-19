Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kicking off at noon on Saturday, March 2, the band - which recently appeared live on American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - will set up a stall at Kirkgate Market, where they will be "flogging [their] wares" including a special "market exclusive" hand stamped edition of Where's My Utopia - released on Friday, March 1.

Leeds locals Yard Act has announced a full day citywide takeover celebrating the release of their second album Where's My Utopia.

The takeover will then head to Crash Records, where a small studio will be running a live dub session, creating new versions of the songs off the album - with a digital recording of the session exclusively available to attendees at the end of the session.

Moving on to Jumbo Records, the band is bringing comedian and album guest star Nish Kumar for a Q&A session.

The band has also teamed up with local brewers Kirkstall Brewery and Anthology Brewery to create a new Dream Job ale, named after the first single off the new album, and will be behind the bar serving its first pour at Belgrave Music Hall.

Rounding off the day, the four-piece will bring their "furry boom box" DJ set and "possible special guests" to The Social on Merrion Street.

While most events are first come first serve, tickets are required for the events at Crash and Jumbo, which can be found here.

Yard Act Here's My Utopia Leeds all-day takeover schedule

12pm - Kirkgate Market

3.30pm - Crash Records: Where's My Dubtopia?

5pm - Jumbo Records: Q&A with Nish Kumar

6.30pm - Dream Job Beer first pour at Belgrave Music Hall

8pm - Furry Boombox DJ Set at The Social