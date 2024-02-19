Yard Act Here's My Utopia: Mercury Prize-nominated Leeds band announce citywide album release takeover
To celebrate the release of Where's My Utopia?, the follow-up to their Mercury Prize-nominated debut album The Overload, Yard Act has revealed a day packed with events in venues across Leeds.
Kicking off at noon on Saturday, March 2, the band - which recently appeared live on American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - will set up a stall at Kirkgate Market, where they will be "flogging [their] wares" including a special "market exclusive" hand stamped edition of Where's My Utopia - released on Friday, March 1.
The takeover will then head to Crash Records, where a small studio will be running a live dub session, creating new versions of the songs off the album - with a digital recording of the session exclusively available to attendees at the end of the session.
Moving on to Jumbo Records, the band is bringing comedian and album guest star Nish Kumar for a Q&A session.
The band has also teamed up with local brewers Kirkstall Brewery and Anthology Brewery to create a new Dream Job ale, named after the first single off the new album, and will be behind the bar serving its first pour at Belgrave Music Hall.
Rounding off the day, the four-piece will bring their "furry boom box" DJ set and "possible special guests" to The Social on Merrion Street.
While most events are first come first serve, tickets are required for the events at Crash and Jumbo, which can be found here.
Yard Act Here's My Utopia Leeds all-day takeover schedule
- 12pm - Kirkgate Market
- 3.30pm - Crash Records: Where's My Dubtopia?
- 5pm - Jumbo Records: Q&A with Nish Kumar
- 6.30pm - Dream Job Beer first pour at Belgrave Music Hall
- 8pm - Furry Boombox DJ Set at The Social
The band has previously announced a huge Here's Our Utopia show at Millennium Square in Leeds on August 3, along with special guests.