Valentine's Fair Leeds: Nine joyous pictures from opening weekend as the fair returns to city centre
The Valentine’s Fair is officially back in Leeds.
An annual tradition in the city, it opened yesterday (February 10) and will now run every day from 12pm through to 9:30pm on Sunday, February 19. The people of Leeds wasted little time in flocking to the fair to enjoy the range of rides, attractions and games.
The fair has taken over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in the city centre and among the rides is a huge swinging pendulum known as The Devil Rock. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the opening weekend excitement. Can you spot yourself?