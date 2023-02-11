News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Valentine's Fair Leeds: Nine joyous pictures from opening weekend as the fair returns to city centre

The Valentine’s Fair is officially back in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
31 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 6:13pm

An annual tradition in the city, it opened yesterday (February 10) and will now run every day from 12pm through to 9:30pm on Sunday, February 19. The people of Leeds wasted little time in flocking to the fair to enjoy the range of rides, attractions and games.

The fair has taken over Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street in the city centre and among the rides is a huge swinging pendulum known as The Devil Rock. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the opening weekend excitement. Can you spot yourself?

1. On the waltzers

There are a range of attractions at the fair - including the classic waltzers.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2. A tradition

The fair has taken place every single year since 1992, with the exception of 2021 when it could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Mixed emotions

Some enjoy the rides more than others.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. Going for a spin

Councillor Jonathan Pryor said events like the fair are "a great way of bringing people together".

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsYorkshire Evening Post