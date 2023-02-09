News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Valentine's Fair: Memories of a love affair lasting more than two decades

Love is in the fair. It’s everywhere you look around.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

These photo gems celebrate when your city fell in love for the first time and showcase memories from the same relationship, more than two decades on, that continues to blossom to this day. 1992 saw Leeds host its first ever Valentine's Fair with thrill seekers turning out in droves to enjoy the attractions on offer. The Fair, which has been hosted in a number of different locations, has became a much-loved winter attraction on the city's entertainment calendar.

1. Leeds Valentine's Day

Enjoy these photo memories from the Leeds Valentine's Fair down the years. PIC: Peter Langford

Photo: Peter Langford

2. Leeds Valentine's Fair

Looking onto Carousel at the Valentine's Fair on Victoria Gardens.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds Valentine's Fair

Meena Jhakea from Moortown enjoys the merry go round at the Valentine's Fair in February 1996.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds Valentine's Fair

All smiles for these thrill-seekers at the Valentine's Fair in February 1997.

Photo: Peter Langford

