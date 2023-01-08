Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae was midway through a performance of her hit song Put Your Records On when the music cut out and screens to the sign of the stage were taken over by a specially-commissioned breaking news bulletin from the team at BBC Look North.

The bulletin featured animated footage of a sleeping giant rising up from the River Aire and stalking through the city centre, before a giant head appeared in the sky above the stadium and addressed those below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Moss captured this stunning aerial video of the swarm of drones used to create the state-of-the-art light display.

Scott Moss captures the finale of The Awakening.