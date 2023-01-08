Stunning aerial footage captures the moment a giant head appeared in the sky for the Leeds 2023 opening show
A giant head appeared in the skies above Headingley Stadium on Saturday night as the Leeds 2023 opening show drew to a close.
Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae was midway through a performance of her hit song Put Your Records On when the music cut out and screens to the sign of the stage were taken over by a specially-commissioned breaking news bulletin from the team at BBC Look North.
The bulletin featured animated footage of a sleeping giant rising up from the River Aire and stalking through the city centre, before a giant head appeared in the sky above the stadium and addressed those below.
Scott Moss captured this stunning aerial video of the swarm of drones used to create the state-of-the-art light display.
Previous footage of the giant head, captured during rehearsals, had sparked speculation online with a number of people rightly guessing that it was part of the opening ceremony for the city’s year of culture.