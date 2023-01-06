WATCH: Face of lights in skies of Leeds leaves residents baffled
Leeds residents were left baffled last night after a ‘face of lights’ appeared in the sky.
Jayne Westerman posted the attached video on local forum Leedsplace after believing ‘aliens’ had appeared.
The video shows a large face in the skies above Headingley Stadium.
Many people took to social media to speculate on the origin of the lights.
One said: “The deatheaters are coming!
Another added: “It looks amazing. Definitely aliens...”
However, it is believed the lights are from a rehearsal of The Awakening show for Leeds City of Culture 2023, due to take place this weekend.
Drones often make up this type of display due to recent technological advances.