WATCH: Face of lights in skies of Leeds leaves residents baffled

Leeds residents were left baffled last night after a ‘face of lights’ appeared in the sky.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jayne Westerman posted the attached video on local forum Leedsplace after believing ‘aliens’ had appeared.

The video shows a large face in the skies above Headingley Stadium.

Many people took to social media to speculate on the origin of the lights.

One said: “The deatheaters are coming!

Another added: “It looks amazing. Definitely aliens...”

However, it is believed the lights are from a rehearsal of The Awakening show for Leeds City of Culture 2023, due to take place this weekend.

Drones often make up this type of display due to recent technological advances.